Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.11.2019¬

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Forbes list of the highest paid Entertainers, Marvel stars, swinger lady ends up with a heart attack!

7-8am – Metallica , previously on ‘Big Brother’, Metallica announces release of illustrated children’s book, Lt. Jonathan Baxter, Community Affairs and Media relations SFFD and Paramedic Dann Mcatee, and a woman upset that the line wasn’t moving fast enough at a DMV licensing office in Kansas City’s Northland allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots outside!

8-9am - Denise Nickerson, Violet in 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,' has died, Lamar Odom among four 'deactivated' by Big3, and how to motivate yourself!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Jonny Moseley Joins us for the Movie Review: ‘Stuber’!!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment