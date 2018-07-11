Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.11.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Release of fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie pushed to 2021 when Harrison Ford turns 79, London Breed to be sworn in as San Francisco's first black female mayor, and how many people the average person trusts!

7-8am – Drake dominates the top ten on the Hot 100, a few fast facts, the worst cities to for commute, the DUI story, and ten things you can do to be a part of your community!

8-9am – A bunch of Toto’s ‘Africa’ covers, ex-Apple employee charged for stealing blueprint related to a self-driving car, living until the age of 200, and a few fast facts!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

