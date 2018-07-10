Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.10.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s engagement, Soccer team all saved from cave in Thailand, suspected drunken driver runs back to burning car to light cigarette, and sex addition!

7-8am – George Clooney released from hospital after scooter collides with car in Italy, Johnny Depp sued for allegedly punching crew member on Notorious BIG film, Mom who let 4-year-old eat a PB&J in a shopping cart branded a monster by parenting forum, stepdad love, and the first color known to mankind!

8-9am – Drake dominates the Billboard Hot 100, Megyn Kelly bashes Miss America changes, young people can have their student debt ‘Paid Off’ through a new game show, the new menu at Costco, a few fast facts, and the key to the a much better life!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

