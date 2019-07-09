Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.09.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Season 3 of "Stranger Things" breaks Netflix records after just 4 days, Sarah Paulson will not star in ‘American Horror Story: 1984’, California man gored in neck during bull run in Spain, and fight breaks out in Toon-Town!

7-8am – The Women’s world cup, woman accidentally shoots husband in head during road rage incident, #something good, and the ten sexiest nationalities!

8-9am - ‘Big Brother’ ketchup, and YouTube exec calls cops on black man waiting for pal outside building!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment