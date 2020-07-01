Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 7.01.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Celebs pay tribute to Carl Reiner after his passing on Monday night, August Alsina claims that Will Smith gave him his blessings for Jada Pinktett Smith to have an affair with him, and Johnny Depp had texts in a court case with his assistant have been relieved about him trying to buy coke and other drugs!

6am Alice News Network – Santa Clara County has new guidelines on how to open up public and private schools, a music school teacher who found a music program called Flutes Across the World was arrested for being a pedophile, things to look forward to in July, and some fast facts!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tom Hanks is mad at people for not wearing masks and not taking the coronavirus seriously, Jim Carrey has a new book coming out next week which is a fictional book about his life, and an update on the MLB players that are opting to sit out due to the coronavirus and the statements about Ian Desmond’s feelings about being biracial in the league!

7am Alice News Network - The vaccine being developed for corona may cost $3000 with insurance, RV rentals are at an extreme high for traveling doing this time, and a man was busted from stealing equipment from a city building and got into a fight two days later for making rude comments to female workers at a grocery store, and 71% of Americans think they know the lyrics to the ‘Star Spangled Banner’!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Nude Dragons is the new Sound Garden, Kanye West has a new song out called ‘Wash Us in the Blood’ and he surprised Kim Kardashian with a bathroom remodel into an enchanted forest, Dan + Shay performed on the ‘Not to Late Show’ on HBO Max hosted by Elmo, and Miley Cyrus performs alone in the Rose Bowl!

8am Alice News Network – Taking pictures of people going to the bathroom on the streets is considered illegal, the first PG-13 movie was Red Dawn in 1984, a nurse in England who has been apart from her 2 year old son for 3 months due to covid has finally reunited with him and Americans are now eating their steaks well done!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages and the KO movie review with Hooman and Marcus!

