Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.29.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Some people are calling for the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ to be removed as the national anthem and thinking that the sing should be replaced with ‘Imagine’, Netflix is going to do a six part series on Colin Kaepernick, and people are pooping in front of the Queen’s Balmoral Castle!

6am Alice News Network – Most of California is experience a big increase in corona cases which is making things go back into lockdown, Amazon is going to give $500 dollar bonus to their workers and Tax day is still going to be July 15 and Twitter asks people what sayings wouldn't have worked a year ago!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kim Kardashian is now worth $900 million dollars after selling part of her makeup line, AMC theaters will not be open their doors till the end of July, Broadway is going to be closed for the rest of the year, and Cirque Du Soleil has filed for bankruptcy!

7am Alice News Network – Florida is going to close their beaches over 4th of July due to corona, things we usually forget about it, most Americans are confident that they can name all 50 states, and NASA is making their own fart smell!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Carl Reiner has passed away at the age of 98, Benny Mardones the singer of ‘Into the Night’ passed away at 73, one of the Property Brothers is a singer, and Kanye West is set to design clothes at the GAP!

8am Alice News Network – Isla is starting her own car wash business, what she found in MineCraft, and how ‘The Parent Trap’ is her favorite movie, the debate on if school is going to be open this fall, Costco will now be serving ice cream sundaes in their food court, CVS is going to stock up on a makeup line for men, and Vinnie used to smoke at the mall!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment