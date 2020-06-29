Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.29.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Mary Ann aka Dawn Wells from ‘Gilligan's Island’ has Dementia and has fallen to a scam, ‘Lord of the Rings’ is going to be a television series on Amazon, and the streaming service Qubi is going to redo ‘The Princess of Bride’ with many celebs playing the different roles!

6am Alice News Network – States are pulling back on opening back up due to the rise of covid cases, a viral videos of people not wanting to wear masks inside stores are going around, 1 of 5 parents are saying the lockdown has had good effect on their kids and family time, and a wife thinks that her husband got chlamydia from wearing a mask!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Nickelodeon is doing a special on racism for kids, Chrissy Teigen show the results of her breast removal on Instagram, the NBA released their schedule to conclude the 2020 season, Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz says he can smell anything anymore after having covid-19, and Cam Newton is going to sign with the New England Patriots to replace Tom Brady!

7am Alice News Network – Only 13% of parents like the current situation of working from home and will keep it after the lockdown is over, 1 in 4 Americans say they will never go back to the gym, erectile dysfunction is at a high due to the stress and alcohol use during the lockdown, and a man brought a brand new Lamborghini stalls the car on the freeway and gets rear ended on his way home!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Prince has some unreleased tracks to be released in November, country star Chase Rice and Chris Janson get major backlash for having packed live concerts with no one wearing masks, and only one artist can say they have had a top 40 album in every decade since the 1960’s!

8am Alice News Network – Coca - Cola among many other companies are pausing their social media platform ads, a guy on Twitter in Texas finally went out to a restaurant with his wife and started complaining about the ‘bad’ service which Twitter users got mad at, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

