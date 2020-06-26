Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.26.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Disneyland is postponing opening up on July 17 and they are doing the theme of Splash Mountain to ‘The Princess and the Frog’, the picture of the noose found in Bubba Wallace was released, former MLB star Curt Schilling had to deactivate his twitter account for comparing Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett to which twitter users or not having it, and Joy Reid is going to make history for being the first cable primetime black women reporter!

6am Alice News Network – Santa Cruz is opening up the beaches, a list of preexisting conditions that will kill coronavirus patients, summer travel will be down 15% this year but road trips are expected the way of travel, and if traveling to other states you have to check their guidelines of quarantined before entering!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie finally sold his Snap stock, a list of LGBTQ movies for pride month, an update on the Broadway actor Nick Cordero who has had a very serious case of the coronavirus, Kentucky Derby is still going to happen, and Baby shark is getting its own show on Nickelodeon!

7am Alice News Network – Costco is starting to bring back their free samples but they are pulling their sheet cakes. Americans were asked how early is too early to enjoy a drink, some fast facts, and Tahoe’s long time ski resort Squaw Valley is looking to change its name due to racist history of the word!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Which is the best Metallica song, an actor from Game of Thrones has new music out, and Haim has some new music out!

8am Alice News Network – The Bay Club check in with Annie, Nasa has renamed their headquarters after Mary Jackson the first female black engineer, a study of the top social behaviors that can kill you, the biggest spikes of corona are in Southern California, and a Starbucks barista who refused service to a customer who wasn’t wearing a mask got a huge tip from people on go fund me!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

