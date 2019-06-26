Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.26.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Tom Holland saves the day, Instagram's head insists the app isn't listening in on your conversations, college majors people regret!

7-8am – Jake Owen releases his own version of Cher’s ‘Believe’, the “future human”, the most expensive estate in the world, and teacher gets in trouble for shooting porn on school’s property!

8-9am - Cardi B could face four years in prison for alleged attack, reports say 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star Beth Chapman not expected to recover, Laverne Cox and boyfriend Kyle Draper split after nearly 2 years together, two drunk ladies save the day, and how many women have gone on dates just for a free dinner!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

