Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.25.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A 3 day music festival is happening in Wisconsin this July, Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliot talks about his covid experience, the PGA golf tournament has players dropping out due to corona cases growing with the organizations, a Colorado's Rockies player has tested positive for the virus, and Sacramento Kings Jabari Parker tested positive and still plans to join the team in Orlando!

6am Alice News Network – Las Vegas is requiring a mask in order to enter casinos, new rules for the baseball players during the MLB season, a study asks is it easier or harder to call in sick while working from home, and turbo relationships are happening during lockdown!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The author of Game of Thrones is coming out with a new book, ‘Gone with the Wind’ is back on HBO Max but with videos about historical context, and Alex Trebek donates half of a million dollars to build new homeless shelters!

7am Alice News Network – A woman who coughed on a baby in a Yogurtland is finally identified but not arrested yet, tiny homes are becoming very popular during the pandemic and California is the most popular state to have these, a lot of people have put a pause on their retirement plan due to saving money from the pandemic, and a recent survey ask kids what is the best about being kid!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, Santana has a covid theme song out, and Sammy Hagar would get sick and die in order for him to perform live!

8am Alice News Network – One of the hot spots of coronavirus in Marin, a list of popular baby names, a person assaulted her friend with pizza by throwing a hot pizza at him where both of them got arrested, man break the speed limit more than women, and there is a hard seltzer alcohol ice cream!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

