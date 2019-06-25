Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.25.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Tonight’s Big Brother debut, the anniversary death of a monster, the oldest tech company is growing, and space colonization!

7-8am – Jussie Smollet body cam footage released puts him in a bad light, a company called “Cameo” is now helping people book personalized video-shoutouts from your favorite people (celebrities), 'Bond 25' movie set women's bathroom bugged with camera, 2019 Miss Hooters International Pageant, and a few fast facts!

8-9am - The 11 best-selling one hit wonders of all time, the cursed wedding ring, and Bill Gates biggest regret in business!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

