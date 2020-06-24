Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.24.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Brandon ‘Bug’ Hall the actor from the movie ‘Little Rascals’ gets arrested for huffing air duster cans, Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for doing black face back on ‘The Man Show’, and Michael Bay and Jimmy Kimmel are getting backlash for an old interview with Megan Fox that resurfaces!

6am Alice News Network – An update on the growing number of coronavirus cases growing in California, the lady who coughed on a babies face at Yogurtland is still wanted by police, almost a third of workers are going to continue to work from home even when the pandemic is over, 78% of people who are in locked up with their partner are having more sex, and some suggestions for dating!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bubba Wallace responds to the FBI findings about the noose found in his garage, top ranked tennis star has the coronavirus after playing games to benefit the coronavirus, and MLB is coming back in July!

7am Alice News Network – Noise complaints are going around the country about night fireworks, Segway is ending production on the much hyped two wheelers, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The number one box office happens to be the first Jurassic Park movie, the music industry is hoping to get concerts going by Fall by having fans go through a disinfect machine, the controversy of Penny Lane have racist tries have been cleared up, DJ Khaled dresses in a full hazmat suit to go to the dentist, and Lil Yachty gets into a hydroplaning car accident in Atlanta!

8am Alice News Network – Some hand sanitizers are considered to be toxic for our skin, a kid in Brooklyn creates a Facebook group to read to kids who are missing out on school, a new study says that the summer sun can kill coronavirus in 30 minutes, and the Yosemite concessions boss out of a job after driving golf balls in Valley meadow, and a man in China had his bladder burst after a night of drinking!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

