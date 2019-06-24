Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.24.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Somebody tried to steal Halle Berry’s house, Amazon replaces Olivia Jade with Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava post cheating scandal, and a man who wins the lottery is ordered by judge to split the winnings with his ex-wife!

7-8am – Carrie Underwood posted video of her five-month-old son Jacob crying every time his dad sings, Jeopardy! phenom James Holzhauer is playing in the World Series of Poker, Beth Chapman from Dog the Bounty Hunter is in a medically induced coma, Cardi B and Offset are making sure Kulture is one blinged-out baby, Brandi Chastain joins the show, and a man uses police lights, and Toys R Us is coming back!

8-9am - Cam Newton couldn’t get first class, another man dies in the Dominican Republic, and a quick fast fact!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment