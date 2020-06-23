Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.23.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bubba Wallace got a huge show of support from fellow Nascar drivers on the track yesterday, Joel Schumacher famous movie director passed away from cancer at the age of 80, Lin Manuel Miranda changes some of the lyrics to ‘Hamliton’ to get a PG-13 rating on Disney plus, and David Harbour from ‘Stranger Things’ talks about season 4!

6am Alice News Network – San Jose police are looking for a women who coughed on a baby at Yogurtland over a social distancing dispute, a defiant shopper fought his way into Florida WalMart because he doesn't want to wear a mask, an Oakland base group wants to create the NFL first blacked owned franchise, and a study finds how much it costs to raise a kid!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Today is the day to find out if MLB will resume baseball in July, a list of shows to watch if you are out of things to watch, Katy Perry and Olrando Bloom are waiting to name their baby, Michelle Williams has welcomed her second child, Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate, and Kareem Abudi Jabbar’s son stabbed his neighbor and was arrested!

7am Alice News Network – Scott Budman calls in to talk about the Apple WorldWide Event, DMV is now allowing in person driver’s test to resume, hot yoga domes are becoming a new thing in gyms, and DYI projects have been big during the lockdown!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Kid Rock’s Nashville bar lost its beer license due to coronavirus regulations, Post Malone shaved off his all the hair on his face and head, Ja Rule has gone viral for a tv commercial for a Greek restaurant, and Dwayne The Rock Johnson is hosting a global concert to help communities!

8am Alice News Network – The Bay Club check in with Annie, an employee found a noose at the Sonoma Raceway, an online debate on how to make peanut butter and jelly, a man craved an interesting body part in his tree but ended up getting arrested, and half of Americans that wear perfume or cologne put too much on!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

