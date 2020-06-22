Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.22.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – D.L. Hughley passes out on stage in Nashville to which he finds out he is positive for corona, a noose was found in Bubba Wallance’s garage at the Nascar track, British actor Ian Holm who played Bilbo Baggins passed away at the age of 88, and the Hamilton trailer for Disney Plus is out!

6am Alice News Network – 12 states have seen a record breaking amount of coronavirus cases, a company in China says a vaccine they have been working on should be ready by the fall, after 100 years Eskimo Pie Ice Cream will be getting a new one, in Mill Valley thieves are interested in stealing Prius catalytic converter, and a new study found that women find men who are into cats less attractive!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Paul Webb calls in to bring awareness to teenage mental health, the NBA is considered about starting back up in Florida, the Philadelphia Phillies have five players test positive for corona, Nick Watney is the first golfer to have coronavirus, two players and coach from the Buccaneers tested positive, and AMC theaters changed their policy for people must wear a mask!

7am Alice News Network – Americans are very optimistic on what the rest of 2020 has in store, kids are dealing with less bullying since classes are online now, famous household rules that still exist, and what made people want to be at the cool kids house!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Public Enemy has a new song out, Kurt Cobain’s guitar that was on MTV Unplugged has been sold for $6 million which broke every record at an auction, The Grateful Dead is coming out with an organic line of deodorant, and Travis Scott bought a house in Brentwood for $23.5 million!

8am Alice News Network – Statues around the country are going down, stores and banks are running low on pocket change, people are buying disposable urinal, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is starting today which people can stream, and a guy says he has been traumatized after getting a cold sore from women he went on a date with which he sued her for!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

