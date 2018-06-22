Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.22.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Celebrity Family Feud, Johnny Depp’s financial crisis, it’s gonna be hotter than a huckabuck, and a few fast facts!

7-8am – An official Roseanne spinoff, Kate Spade's father dies night before designer's funeral, Charles Krauthammer died at 68, dangerous selfies, “faking it til you make it” works, and asking for cash is now up 50%!

8-9am – Daylight Savings Time might be determined by voters, and 'Gatsbying' bizarre new dating trend among millennials!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!