Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.21.2019
June 21, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – TMZ reports that Justin Bieber might actually fight Tom Cruise and PG&E’s plans to cut power to avoid fires!
7-8am – A few celebrity birthdays, movies coming out this weekend, a couple of really cool science facts, and mother in-law wears wedding dress to daughter’s wedding!
8-9am - Audit says California State University stashed $1.5 billion in reserves while hiking tuition!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
