Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.21.2019

June 21, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Sarah And Vinnie Full Show Podcast
Categories: 
Features
Podcasts

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – TMZ reports that Justin Bieber might actually fight Tom Cruise and PG&E’s plans to cut power to avoid fires!

7-8am – A few celebrity birthdays, movies coming out this weekend, a couple of really cool science facts, and mother in-law wears wedding dress to daughter’s wedding!  

8-9am  - Audit says California State University stashed $1.5 billion in reserves while hiking tuition!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment

Tags: 
Download
Podcast
Sarah and Vinnie
Full Show