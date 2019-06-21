Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.21.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – TMZ reports that Justin Bieber might actually fight Tom Cruise and PG&E’s plans to cut power to avoid fires!

7-8am – A few celebrity birthdays, movies coming out this weekend, a couple of really cool science facts, and mother in-law wears wedding dress to daughter’s wedding!

8-9am - Audit says California State University stashed $1.5 billion in reserves while hiking tuition!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

