Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.21.2018
June 21, 2018
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Pete Davidson was on Jimmy Fallon expressing his love, Koko the gorilla died, and a strange receipt!
7-8am – Celebrities with the biggest man areas, parents now have anxiety due to the children’s vacation!
8-9am – The birthday line up, Heather Locklear has been released following her three-day hold in hospital psych ward, Tommy Lee and Britney’s plan to get married on Valentines day, and Jonny Mosely joins us in studio!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Hooman and Jonny review: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!
RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!