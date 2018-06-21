Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.21.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Pete Davidson was on Jimmy Fallon expressing his love, Koko the gorilla died, and a strange receipt!

7-8am – Celebrities with the biggest man areas, parents now have anxiety due to the children’s vacation!

8-9am – The birthday line up, Heather Locklear has been released following her three-day hold in hospital psych ward, Tommy Lee and Britney’s plan to get married on Valentines day, and Jonny Mosely joins us in studio!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and Hooman and Jonny review: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom!

