Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.20.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Keanu Reeves – America’s hero, and more!

7-8am – Bella Thorne calls out Whoopi Goldberg regarding comments about her nude leaks, more info is released about David Ortiz’s shooting, and fast facts!

8-9am - Vape pen explosion shatters Nevada boy’s jaw, breaks his teeth, and the top fast food chains in the country!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment