Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.20.2018

6-7am – The Body Issue, the ‘Nanny’ wants a reboot, a World Cup update, and the psychic cat!

7-8am – This weeks HOT 100, a few new songs, ‘Gotti’ suddenly got ratings on rotten tomatoes, Phelan Ave in San Francisco changing to a new name, and dreaming about vacation!

8-9am – Gwyneth Paltrow is getting married again, an updated list of the richest men in the world, stats about how many kids get into the NFL, and Alexa will be in your hotel!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

