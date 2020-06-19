Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.19.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Nick Cordero has lost 65 pounds since he has been in a coma due to coronavirus, the soap opera ‘Bold and the Beautiful' was the first to go back into production but paused due to testing and the show will be using a fake doll to film love scenes!

6am Alice News Network – Governor Newsom put in an order for people to always wear a mask in public settings, rent prices are dropping due to the coronavirus, more than half of Americans are snacking more since the lockdown, Canada has pickled flavor Doritos which will become available in the US, and a woman in McDonalds drive thru who was getting honked at ended up paying for the honkers food and ended up taking the honkers food!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Brittni Chicuata the current Chief of Staff at the San Francisco Human Rights Commission calls in, ABC is having a special for Juneteeth, John Legend is having a Father’s Day special as well as the ESPYS having their award show on Sunday, the NFL have come up with a helmet that can detect the coronavirus!

7am Alice News Network – The best material to make face masks, a psychic on Etsy is an artist can draw your soulmate and a description of their personality, 11% of people take a selfie while driving, and ketchup might be the best condiment!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – A boy on Instagram went viral with his song about being black in America, Michael Franti has a new album out, and Jason Mraz has a new album out and donating all of the money from it to social justice causes!

8am Alice News Network – Annie from the Bay Club calls in, 47% of Americans are looking into selling their homes due to the pandemic, divorcees are taking twice as long during lock down, only 25% of Americans are filling up their tank once a week now compared to 56%, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

