Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.19.2019

June 20, 2019
6-7am – Adam Sandler raking in the dough from his Netflix movies and who broke the Jeopardy record, and does hot weather make your penis look bigger?

7-8am –  Lindsay Lohan - is there a second season of her tv show? Ed Sheeran loves ketchup so much that, fast facts...and why do couples fight on vacation?

8-9am  - Burning Man to do drug screening, Boy George biopic on the way, SF banning e-cigs, and sicko man gives his pet squirrel meth!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

