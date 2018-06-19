Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.19.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Rapper XXXTentacion killed in Deerfield Beach shooting, Heather Locklear's friends and family 'desperately' tried to help actress before hospitalization, the World Cup, 2 Akron firefighters allegedly made pornographic videos in firehouse, and a new study shows that we now need more than eight hours of sleep!

7-8am – Rapper XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida, police say, MTV movie awards, and dumb things we lie about!

8-9am – More information about the devastating news regarding the murder of XXXTentacion, Ariana and Pete are so very much in love, nine ‘Star Wars’ films are in development, a man wades through 100 yards of sewer sludge to rescue tired fawn, and more men are getting plastic surgery!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

