Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.18.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Michael Franti has a new record coming out tomorrow and made an appearance on the Today Show, Kim Kardashian gets a podcast deal with Spotify for prison reform, Dina Lohan and her boyfriend who she still has never met are engaged, and Johnny Depp is claiming that Amber Heard had a threesome with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne while they were still married!

6am Alice News Network – California set a new record yesterday in new coronavirus cases, Florida is becoming the new epicenter for covid, San Mateo county has opened up indoor dining, gyms, and hair salons, and research shows that voice assistants like Alexa have shown that they are not that helpful when it comes to life threatening emergencies!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben’s, Mrs. Butterworth, and Cream of White are being changed due to racial stereotypes they are based off, the University of Virginia is changing it’s athletic logo because of its link to racism, a restaurant in Santa Barbara named Sambo’s is changing its name as well, and a child actor from ‘This is Us’ Chavis Pens writes an essay about the personal racism he has experienced.

7am Alice News Network – Some fast facts, the most popular board games that played during quarantine, and a man in Oregon ran from cops climbed up a pole naked and fought a cops dog!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, Metallica is working on a new album over zoom, the lockdown is the main cause for Kelly Clarkson’s divorce, and Adam Schlesinger from ‘Fountains of Wayne’ made an album for Covid-19 relief before he passed away!

8am Alice News Network – Garrett Rolfe who shot Rayshard Brooks is facing felony murder charges, strippers in Rhode Island who are now supposed to strip outdoors and no more lap dances do not want to go back to work, a man in Nebraska pulled a knife on a clerk at a hotel and tried to get away by throwing a White Claw at the cops, and a survey asked people over the age of 50 to list what are the best things about getting older!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

