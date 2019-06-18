Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.18.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, climbing is now in the Olympics, a guy eats expired food, and a study shows men care more about weddings than women do!

7-8am – Golden State Warriors buys a page in the Toronto Star to congratulate the Raptors, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry are now “Beef Free”, “Mad City Pedestrian” disorder, a few fast facts, and the ten best/worst cities to road-trip through!

8-9am - O J Simpson clears the air: says he’s not Khloe Kardashian’s father, how Bill Cosby got his message out on Twitter, more drama in the DR, more records being broken, and it’s wedding season!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

