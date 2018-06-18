Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.18.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Vanessa Getty’s stunning Pacific Heights mansion is up for sale, Tommy Lee’s son rips on his son for Father’s day, how a family won $10,000, and University student awarded $265,000 after his girlfriend deleted an email awarding him a scholarship!

7-8am – How the movies charted in the box office, Sam Jackson and Magic Johnson hangout on the super yacht, a few fast facts, and why a man immediately yells for a divorce!

8-9am – The new number one album on the Billboard charts, Chris Hardwick denies sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra, Catherine Zeta-Jones not sorry for being pretty, rich and in love, child ‘hugs’ sculpture which leads to a $132,000 bill for the parents, and having a relationship at work!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

