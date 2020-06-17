Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.17.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The first TV show to go back into production is ‘Bold and Beautiful’, Grimes and Elon Musk have come up with another name for their baby, and Gwyneth Paltrow comes out with a new candle with a very interesting name!

6am Alice News Network – There be a drug that is working to save people who have severe corona cases, Dr, Fauci confirms that why they told us not to wear masks because there wasn’t enough to go around, quarantine has closed the parenting gap by Dad’s helping out by 58%, a designer in San Francisco is making masks with the persons face on it, and a man escapes death from a Bart train!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Juneteenth is now a paid Holiday for state workers in Virginia with the help from Pharell, the US Open and Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest will happen without fans!

7am Alice News Network – Scott Budman calls in to tell his experience of covering the protests and how stores are backing up, and an update on the Santa Cruz Police officer who was ambushed reporting to a call and died.

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Queen Latifah plays Hattie McDaniel in the Netflix series ‘Hollywood’ and details her struggles as an black actress from ‘Gone With the Wind’, Aunt Jemima is going to be discontinued, the song ‘Penny Lane’ made famous by the Beatles is an actually lane in England but has racial undertones, and Black Sabbath is selling T-Shirts for Black Lives Matter!

8am Alice News Network – More people spent money online shopping in May compared to the holiday season, PG&E pleaded guilty to the Calfrionia Fires that claimed a lot of lives, things to keep your kids entertained during the summer, and when to flip the finger to people!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

