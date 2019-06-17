Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.17.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Bella Thorne posts topless pics to thwart hacker: 'I took my power back', Hunter Biden's new brother-in-law reacts to marriage, Babe Ruth jersey sells for record $5.64 million at auction, dad’s got their day, dad threatens to wear daisy dukes if his daughter wears hers, and fast facts!

7-8am – Genius.com accuses Google of copying its song lyrics, JFK Presidential library releases moon landing augmented reality app, Celebrity organizer claims Marie Kondo stole her method, Colorado hits a billion in weed revenue, and granny panties are back!

8-9am - Fashion icon and artist Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95, Elon Musk is getting rid of his twitter account, and the serial pool float burglar!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

