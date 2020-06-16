Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.16.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Supreme court ruled that people of the LGBTQ community cannot be discriminated against in the workplace, Tyler Perry is paying for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks as well as paying for all four of his kids college, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is encouraging teams to sign Colin Kaepernick, a brewery in Rhode Island has come up with a beer referencing the betrayal of Tom Brady, and there is a big petition going around to keep Disneyland closed!

6am Alice News Network – California is continuing to reopen even though coronavirus cases are still growing, unpopular opinions are taking the internet, and a man in Portland Oregon went to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the man area!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Lots of celebrities express their support with the Supreme Court ruling for no workplace discrimination for the LGBTQ community, Jon Stewart gives his insight on what is currently going on in America, Ford is releasing a brand new Ford Bronco on OJ Simpson's birthday, the Oscars have been pushed back to April 2021, and Courtney Stodden is spotted out with Brian Austin Green!

7am Alice News Network – Audio was just released of one of the 911 dispatcher watching the George Floyd murder told a supervisor it looks different, a lot of companies like Nike and Twitter are making Juneteenth an official paid holiday, Band Aid is launching different skin tones, and the average amount of hot days before tuning on the a/c is five days, the average guy starts becoming his father at 37!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Katy Perry and the Black Peas among other celebrities are doing a virtual Rock the Vote concert, Fiona Apple is giving away her royalties from her songs to charity, Sammy Hagar and the Circle cover Van Halen’s ‘Right Now’, and Demi Lovato sold her Hollywood Mansion where she overdosed in 2018 while Ariana Grande bought a mansion with her own wellness center!

8am Alice News Network – Bay Club Check in with Annie, there might be an obesity cure in the future, two college students in LA create a nonprofit for farmers to donate their food that they do not use, now it is time to start training your pets for when you go back to work, and a man got bit in the face by an alligator!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

