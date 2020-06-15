Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.15.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Dave Chappelle held a comedy show with a live audience and spoke about racial injustice, Nick Cordero who is still trying to fight covid-19 might get a lung transplant, Barbra Streisand bought Disney shared for George Floyd’s daughter, and Jay Pharoah explains how he was stopped LAPD in April with an officer kneeling on his neck.

6am Alice News Network – Rayshard Brooks was shot in the back by two Atlanta Police Officers in a Wendy’s parking lot over the weekend, things that can boost your confidence and things that can ruin it, and most people feel happier after doing something spontaneous!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Jeopardy ran out of new episodes on Friday and they are going to start reruns, Chrissy Teigen got her breast implants taken out and her kids make funny cards for her, and some news about Big Brother and a cat fight in between some old cast mates!

7am Alice News Network – The number of coronavirus cases are growing across the country, to stop the spread is to use 100% face mask use, a new poll says what companies are essential during the pandemic, a man in Seattle who survived coronavirus got a hospital bill for $1 million, bikes continue to be hot seller during corona and many singles have given up dating during a lockdown, and some fast facts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – People in Louisiana want to replace the confederate statues with Brittany Spears, Kelly Clarkson has filed divorce from her husband, The Flaming Lips perform on Stephan Colbert with individual pods for band members and audience, and Norah Jones comes out with a new album!

8am Alice News Network – Isla explains the difference between a big American Girl Doll and a mini one and comes with some jokes, New Zealand was able to have a full stadium full of rugby fans, and many players in baseball and basketball have a Boston Clause which means they would never get traded there!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment