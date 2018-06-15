Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.15.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Maxim's 2018 'Hot 100' list, the world cup is happening, and things you can get for your dad for his day!

7-8am – Things we love on Youtube, and new words in the dictionary!

8-9am – Seven things your OB/GYN wants you to know, lady uses a skimmer to steal credit card info then gets fired, and how much the average person must make in order to live in San Francisco!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!