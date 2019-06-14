Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.14.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Cuba Gooding Jr. charged by NYPD on allegations he forcibly touched a woman at Manhattan club, and parents will be punished now when their kids bully somebody!

7-8am – Taylor Swift partners up with McCartney, We won’t be listening to music in a decade according to Vinod Khosla, and things that are unacceptable while renting an AirBnb!

8-9am - How many people have physically punched somebody, a six year old help figures out how to help other children eat, and things we learned from our dad!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

