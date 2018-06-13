Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.13.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Man with ‘world’s biggest penis’ says his 13.5-inch manhood has helped him bed A-listers and Oscar winners, dividing California, and the average home owner’s repair needs!

7-8am – Ellen talks about the enormous menu at the Cheesecake factory, and what everybody thinks god looks like!

8-9am –Martina McBride getting sued for making interns clean bathrooms, Reggie Bush gets paid out for his big fall during NFL game, and most millennials think they’re going to be millionaires!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

