Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.11.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sofia Verga bought Barry Bonds old house for $26 million, HBO Max is removing ‘Gone With the Wind’ for now but will bring it back, Netflix now has a collection for Black Live Matters’, the NFL head coach of the Washington Redskins will support players who kneel, Reddit replaced Alexis Ohanian with a black board member, and J.K. Rowling has upset the trans community with some of her tweets!

6am Alice News Network – Most Governor’s in America do not want to close the states back up even with a coronavirus spike, Dr. Facui says that the government will run tests for three different vacancies, US airlines had their lowest passengers numbers in April for the first time since 1978, the UK says as the lockdown is lifting it is okay for single people to have sex with the others, and half of Americans say they haven’t hugged someone since the lockdown began!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Nascar has officially banned the Confederate Flag, Kristen Bell is shocked that her face is being used with deep fake for porn, and Rob Gronkowski and the Florida Buckner’s replace a Tampa Bay High School football gear and storage unit that was lost in a fire!

7am Alice News Network – George Floyd’s brother spoke in front of the House Judiciary Committee to stop police brutality, Walmart will stop putting multicultural beauty products in a locked case, protests around the world are taking down racist statues, a 16 year old kid gets the world record for the biggest mouth, and people on Tik Tok have found out that their bags can hold up to 25 pounds!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, the Grammy’s are taking urban out and calling progressive r&b, they also changed the rules for best new artist nominees, and Lizzo is calling out fat shamers on Tik Tok!

8am Alice News Network – Voter registration is at a low, tips on how to handle stress while in quarantine, traffic is coming back and hard, things that will bring you joy like a family dinner, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

