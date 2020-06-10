Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.10.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A recap on some of the speeches that happened at the George Floyd Funeral, Neyo performs a Boys II Men song at the funeral but got some backlash on Twitter, a roundup of reality stars that have gotten fired from their TV shows due to their racial statements, and Cops has been cancelled after 30 years on air!

6am Alice News Network – States with the fewest restrictions on the lockdown, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties are opening up for tourism but the beaches are still closed, rats among other animals are making nests under car hoods due to the lack of driving, and music helps cope with the stress of benign in lock down!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bubba Wallace, the only Black Nascar Driver, calls for no more confederate flags at the sporting event, the CrossFit CEO is stepping down after his comments about George Floyd, and a lot of NFL players are wanting Colin Kaepernick back in the league!

7am Alice News Network – San Francisco restaurants can open up for outside dining this Friday, a place called Sex Island in Vegas is throwing a post coronavirus orgy, and half Americans say they have kink they would like to try but don’t know how to bring it up to their partner!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Dalai Lama is coming out with an album for his 85th birthday, a YouTuber came up with a new Metallica song, and the rock band Tool makes the news with support of a fan mash up!

8am Alice News Network – A town in New Jersey defunded their police back in 2012 and their crime has dropped by 42% since then, a student contacted Webster Dictionary saying their definition of racism isn't enough to which they agreed, and some fast facts!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

