Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.10.2019

6-7am – Chris Pratt ties the knot AGAIN, International Space Station open to commercial space travel from 2020, a quick fast fact (good news from Iran), police bust video rental store accused of running illegal, and company offers $1,000 to use flip phone for a week!

7-8am – ‘Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?’, Brush fire forces closure of Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' struggles at box office with worst debut in franchise's history, and sitting in the middle seat when on the plane!

8-9am - Pauley Perrette says she's 'Terrified' of NCIS star Mark Harmon, Usher’s newest tattoo, Geto Boys Rapper Bushwick Bill died yesterday of cancer at age 52, Palo Alto to consider one of the Bay Area’s strictest bans of plastic straws, a janitor works his way up to principal, and why there are more hurricanes now more than ever!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

