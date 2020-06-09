Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.09.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Vinnie and Sarah’s John hate Bed, Bath, & Beyond, George Floyd’s funeral is going to be live streamed from Houston Texas, Bonnie Pointer from the Pointer Sisters has passed away at the age of 69, Hartley Sawyer from ‘The Flash’ is fired from the show due to his racist tweets, and CrossFit is cancelled due to the founder’s statements on George Floyd.

6am Alice News Network – A study done proves that the lockdown saved a bunch of lives, there are zero cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, and a poll was asked by epidemiologists on what activities they would resume in their daily lives when the world opens back up!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Tesla who opened up too early now have employees that have tested positive for the coronavirus, any sex scenes in movies might be computer animated and no more live studio audiences for tv shows will start to happen in the future, and people are actually getting less stuff done while working from home!

7am Alice News Network – There is a new bill that is happening on police reform and some want to defund the police, a man in China sat on a 16 inch dead fish which impaled him, and Krispy Kreme is coming out with three new donuts based after desserts!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Billie Eilish, Migos and other celebs sign a letter for police reform in New York, Prince has a song called Baltimore in regards to police brutality from 2015 that got re-released in light of George Floyd, Killers released an updated version of the song ‘Land and the Free’, and Johnny Depp did a cover of Bob Dylan’s song ‘Sacrificial Hero’!

8am Alice News Network – The Bay Club Check in with Annie, people have gotten worse driving due to being stuck in quarantine, a couple of fast facts and a moment of silence for George Floyd.

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment