Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.08.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Boobs make the trash, Drew Brees makes another apology about his statements, the NFL apologizes and admits they were wrong for listening to players earlier, Sesame Street did a town hall about racism, and the most recent celebrity deaths.

6am Alice News Network – Black Lives Matters Protest happened around the world, the mayor of D.C. had the letters of Black Lives Matter painted on the street towards the White House and named a plaza in the city after the movement, the Minneapolis is in the process of defunding and dismantling of their police, and people were asked if they won the lottery if they would share it with their significant other!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – The Go Fund Me for the family of George Floyd has raised over $13 million which has set the record for the most donations to a single campaign, Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian left his position from the Reddit board wanting a black person to replace his position, Big Brother is coming back with an All Star cast this summer, and Chris Cuomo was caught naked on his wife’s yoga class!

7am Alice News Network – Vinnie gives an update on his thoughts on the Hand Maid’s Tale, New York is starting to open the state back up after being the epicenter of the coronavirus, 39% of Americans say that used bleach for the wrong reasons during the coronavirus pandemic, roller skating is back as a trendy outdoor activity, and a women in London broke quarantine to visit her ex-boyfriend which ended up with her slapping her ex and pooping on his doorstep because he poured wine into a tumbler!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – YouTube aired their 4 hour long 2020 graduation ceremony with a lot of celebrity appearances, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga handed off their Instagram’s to be taken over by the Black Lives Matter Movement, Lady Gaga also now has her 6th number 1 album, and Tekashi 6ix9ine and Akon are coming out with a new song!

8am Alice News Network – An Air Force sergeant accused of killing Santa Cruz Sheriff Deputy in an ambush, a black teenager in Buffalo New York started cleaning the streets after the protest for 10 hours straight which his community repaid him back by giving him a car and a full scholarship for him to go to college, the latest trend in messages is using meat cleavers, and a man in India said he swallowed his cell phone cord which ended up in his bladder!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

