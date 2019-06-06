Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.06.2019
June 6, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Tweets celebrities shouldn’t have sent, Baby Shark is taking over the children’s demo, Beverly Hills barring sale of all nicotine products, and FBI releases files about investigation of Bigfoot!
7-8am – SF changes law to save comedy club, and Bill allows students to self-apply sunscreen, and the birth of Tetris!
8-9am - Neighbors on edge as El Sobrante man displays giant swastika on front yard!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
