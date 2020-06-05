Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.05.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – A lot of celebrities showed up for the first of the memorials of George Floyd, Kanye West donates millions to George Floyd’s daughter’s college fund as well as donating money to Black owned business, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’ gives a speech asking for a leader, Angelia Jolie turned 45 yesterday and celebrated by donating to the NAACP, and Kim Kardashian has offered to pay for a ladies medical bills after getting shot in the face with a rubber bullet while protesting!

6am Alice News Network – In most some areas the Bay Area curfews have lifted, Las Vegas opened back up again last night, the NBA voted to restart the season on July 31 in Florida, it’s National Donut Day with a ranking on the top ten donuts, and a Spanish porn star was arrested for a death of a photographer by using a mystical toad venom ritual!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – There are new guidelines for movie theaters to reopen although Cinemark will not require people to wear masks inside, AMC theatre company thinks that they will not survive after the coronavirus lockdown, and Elon Musk thinks that Amazon should break up!

7am Alice News Network – The unemployment rate dropped in May, a small rise in coronavirus case over the Memorial day Weekend but unknown if there is a bigger number due to the recent protests, a man went on a self-isolation meditation retreat in mid-March and recently just found out about the coronavirus, a teacher’s reading list about anti-racist child books has gone viral, and there’s a full moon tonight known as the Strawberry moon!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Scott Capurro calls in, and a concert for Covid-19 was scheduled for this Sunday in Washington but it was postponed to June 24th.

8am Alice News Network – Breonna Taylor was killed by police who had a no knock warrant for her apartment and looking for someone who she used to date, people are missing their botox injections while in lockdown so a man in Florida is opening a drive thru for people to get their shots, and people were asked where would they go when they can travel again which the answer was to see their family!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

