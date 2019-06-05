Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.05.2019

6-7am – Tracy Morgan bought a two million dollar sports car, then immediately crashes it, and Sephora to briefly close all US stores for diversity training after racial incident!

7-8am – 'Jeopardy!' producer says video leak of James Holzhauer's loss is being investigated: 'I feel bad for viewers’, and former Parkland deputy Scot Peterson charged after staying outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting!

8-9am – The richest female musician, Jeff Bezos’ new home, 'The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain', Oakland is the second city to decriminalize magic mushrooms, inmate saves a life, and a homeless man!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

