Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.04.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Some statements on what all the living Presidents had said about the death of George Floyd, Bill Murrays’ 27 year old son was arrested at protest in Massachusetts, and Amanda Kloots has been told to say goodbye to her husband Nick Cordero who is still in coma after getting coronavirus.

6am Alice News Network – The murder charge is increased to second degree murder for the officer that killed George Floyd and the other officers were arrested and charged, Vinnie cries over his daughter’s kindergarten graduation, the amount of screen time has increased due to quarantine, and a man in Massachusetts was caught peeing in Almond Milk at the grocery store!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Bill Cosby speaks from jail in regards to George Floyd and his own son’s murder, Twitter Ceo Jack Dorsey is donating $3 million donation to Colin Kaeprnick’s organization, people are mad at Drew Bree’s in regards to kneeling during the National Anthem, and The Curry’s protested in Oakland with other Warrior’s players like Klay Thompson!

7am Alice News Network – There is to be a vote today if the NBA will restart their season and will only play at Disney World, Dr. Fauci expects there to be a vaccine ready by the end of the year, a Senator in Mexico was caught topless in a Zoom meeting while she was trying to change her shirt, and Americans are ready to go to fast food places while there has been an 80% surge in sales for guns!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – The most streamed songs during this time of protesting, Neil Young has dropped a live version of ‘Southern Man’, people are looking for a change in 1998 copyright laws in reference to how Tik Tok uses music, and Tommy Lee is coming out with new music!

8am Alice News Network – Florida saw their largest size of coronavirus yesterday since April, dog owners say walking their dog is the highlight of their day during quarantine, a black man in Nashville said he was scared to go on his daily walk alone and 75 people showed up to walk with him, and a man had to divorcee his wife after 45 years of marriage because of his obsession with cats!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

