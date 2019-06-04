Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.04.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Alex Rodriguez caught on toilet, Marlon Wayans defends teenage daughter and calls out "Ignorance" of Anti-LGBT comments, two out of five people want to quit their job to start their own business, and a man can’t get rid of his strong area!

7-8am – James Holzauer's reign as "Jeopardy!" champ finally came to an end yesterday, superstar Jay-Z is the first billionaire rapper, Colin Farrell was once so hungover, it took 56 takes to say one line, and a sister saves a life!

8-9am – Apple's newest inventions, top gamers are making upto fifteen thousand dollars an hour, nobody cares about Blac Chyna, a quick fast fact, and the shoplifting twerker!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

