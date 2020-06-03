Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.03.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – The 49ers are in hot water for posting on Black Out Tuesday after not supporting their former player Colin Kaepernick, Elon Musk is taking a break from Twitter, and Sharon Stone told everyone on Instagram not to overact but to create a panic room for your house!

6am Alice News Network – Vinnie gives his review on Lance Armstrong’s ESPN documentary, a poll says that most Americans lack a lot of sleep, researchers say that people should wear masks and avoid kissing during sex to not catch the coronavirus, and Tesla Model 3 car is one of the nest selling cars in California!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Michael Franti calls into talk about the message of protesting.

7am Alice News Network – Most Bay Area cities are under s curfew due to the protest, a man threw a pickle at a worker at the side of the road and is now facing changes, and a new record has been set for a large overdue library book fine!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Only 39 songs have debuted on the Billboard Top 100, Ariana Grande has had 4 songs debut as number 1 on the charts in less than a year, an 11 year old Olympic bond skateboarder Sky Brown had a major accident from falling 15 feet onto concrete.

8am Alice News Network – Joe Biden is sweeping states in the Presidential Primaries, influencer Fiona Moriarty Mclaughlin gets fired from her job for faking photos of her trying to help protesters, the most popular hobbies for kids are ranked and when to repurchase new adult toys!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

