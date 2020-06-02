Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.02.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Jamie Foxx was at a rally for George Floyd in San Francisco, Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively are looking into the past, present and future of racism by apologizing, and the current Miss America will be the first one to serve for 2 years due to coronavirus!

6am Alice News Network – A second autopsy report rules that George Floyd death as a homicide, George Floyd’s younger brother was at the scene where he died telling people to stop looting, and a list of things not to share with your significant other!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Elon Musk made a lot of money yesterday, Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for funeral services for George Floyd, and James Cameron returned to New Zealand for new phases of ‘Avatar’!

7am Alice News Network – It is the second day of Pride Month, there is a shortage of anti-depression pills due to lockdown, what the Canadian Tuxedo is consider to be, Disney will now have Storm Troopers going around the park enforcing social distancing, and the spectrum of sexuality in America!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah is getting a car for her son’s birthday, it’s Blackout Tuesday which is to reflect on the death of George Floyd and reflect on how to help Black Lives Matter, Drake makes a $100,000 donation for families in need during the protest and coronavirus, and record store day is happening!

8am Alice News Network – Two boys started a Nationwide delivery service in America for the elderly who need groceries, a new study finds that only 1 out of 3 dogs will rescue their owners, sneeze fetish community is upset that sneezing is not safe during the coronavirus, and Domino’s pizza released a hack on how to heat up pizza in the microwave!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment