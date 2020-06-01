Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 6.01.2020

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Hasley details her experience of protesting in LA, Ariana Grande says the peaceful protest she was a part of did not get media coverage, Madison Beer was tear gassed in Santa Monica while John Cusack was charged by police, and Lil Yachty gives a speech about looting.

6am Alice News Network – SpaceX made a smooth docking in space over the weekend, Sarah has bad experience with weed, and a survey asks people what is the most iconic fashion item of all time!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – More celebrities come out in support of George Floyd, the NBA is setting a date by July 31 on coming back, and Forbes revoked the title of youngest self-made billionaire from Kylie Jenner who might have lied about her earnings!

7am Alice News Network – Isla makes an appearance with some jokes, Vinnie does some gardening, and a lot of people are canceling their summer plans!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Taylor Swift calls out Donald Trump about his tweets, the SpaceX rocket is reusable which makes it cost efficient and there is a live stream of them landing in space, and Grimes is doing an online art exhibition where she is selling her soul for $10 million!

8am Alice News Network – Many cities in the Bay Area now have a curfew due to looting from the protest, Bay Area traffic is back, a mom disconnected the wifi off for being mad at her son where he then cut the power to the entire house, and Lance Armstrong has a documentary coming out on ESPN!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

