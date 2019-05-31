Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.31.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Amy Heckerling’s daughter denies Chris Kattan’s claims of sexual coercion, Bill Murray and Chevy Chase had a backstage brawl at 'Saturday Night Live', Insta game involving naming your privates goes viral among A-listers, and things that people consider “morally okay”!

7-8am – A day in the life of celebrities, Kim Kardashian spends a day at San Quentin's death row in effort to free Kevin Cooper, and the rainy season filled was more than we needed!

8-9am – Man who set Bear Fire sentenced to 27 years to pay restitution, and a man found in trunk at Manheim Auto Auction identified by police as wanted in New York!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment