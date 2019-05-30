Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.30.2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Arnold’s new rap song, and spanking your grown kid!
7-8am – Ashton Kutcher admits he was worried about his fingerprints after a woman he had a date with was slain: 'Freaking out', ‘Bachelor’ couple Lauren & Arie Luyendyk’s baby is finally here, the matching wrist freckles, and how a man attempts to save his marriage!
8-9am – New fees at Music concert, Lil Nas X surprises a school full of kids and it’s amazing, Kanye opens up about mental illness on Letterman, be prepared to lose your UBER if you have a bad rating, and here’s what it’s like to fly the Millennium Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
