Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.29.2020

6am Alice Celebrity Trash – Alice Cooper is now a tap dancer, Judas Priest Rob Halford finishes his autobiography, the Boston Marathon is officially canceled, and MTV is hoping to still do the 2020 VMA’s in New York this summer!

6am Alice News Network – The biggest movie franchises are ranked and the number one is surprising, a Youtuber Myka Stauffer is in hot water for rehoming her adopted child, and a survey about life’s little wins says they happen to you about three times a week!

7am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah explains her love for Bed, Bath, & Beyond, Hair Cut Night in America starts tonight on CBS, HBO Max is out that also includes a new show with Elmo, and Vinnie & Bryn pick some of the best clips from Sesame Street!

7am Alice News Network – SpaceX is going to try to relaunch tomorrow, Costco is planning to return their free samples next month, China has passed a new law for couples that want to divorce that they have to have a cool off period before proceeding, and most people will not be taking a summer vacation this year!

8am Alice Celebrity Trash – Sarah can floss and the lead singer of 21 Pilots deleted his twitter account over posting a link to his own song!

8am Alice News Network – The Bay Club check in with Annie about San Francisco reopening, Minneapolis is having riots due to the death of George Floyd, kids might be going to school for only two to three days a week in the future, and people are Tik Tok are claiming that cereal taste better if you put it in the freezer!

Final Break – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

