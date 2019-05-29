Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.29.2019

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Jon Snow is in Rehab, a man gets called out for loving himself while at work, and Amazon’s new wearable!

7-8am – Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update, the happiest people, and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino posts first photo from prison after friends according to Pauly D!

8-9am – Star Wars Impressions on AGT, over using your phone, how a man makes his living, and how a man ends up a thousand miles from his destination!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!

