Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 5.29.2019
May 29, 2019
Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:
6-7am – Jon Snow is in Rehab, a man gets called out for loving himself while at work, and Amazon’s new wearable!
7-8am – Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update, the happiest people, and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino posts first photo from prison after friends according to Pauly D!
8-9am – Star Wars Impressions on AGT, over using your phone, how a man makes his living, and how a man ends up a thousand miles from his destination!
9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages!
SUBSCRIBE: RSS - iTunes - Google Play - Stitcher - Rate and Comment